First Trailer of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” Series Out

California: Hulu has unveiled the first trailer for “The Kardashians,” the new reality series starring the internationally famous family.

Essentially a successor to the highly successful E! reality series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the family members of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner will all return.

The series will deal with current events for the family from Kim’s divorce from Kanye West, her new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, Kourtney and Travis Barker’s attempts to have a baby, and Kylie’s second pregnancy.