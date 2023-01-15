First Time Since 1949, Army Day Parade Held Outside Delhi

Bengaluru: First time since 1949, the Army Day Parade has been moved out of Delhi from this year and was held in Bengaluru today.

The 75th Army Day parade, which is traditionally held in Delhi, was held in Bengaluru at the Parade Ground, MEG & Centre for the first time.

The parade was being held as a way to commemorate the day when General KM Carriappa took over the command of the Indian Army in 1949 and became the first Indian army chief.

The parade featured a variety of activities and performances, including a motorcycle display by the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes, a skydiving display by the Paratroopers, daredevil jumps and a fly past by helicopters of the Army Aviation Corps.

The celebrations took place under the supervision of Southern Command, which is headquartered in Pune. This move also follows the Indian Air Force’s decision last year to move its annual fly-past and parade for the Air Force Day from the Hindon airbase near Delhi to Chandigarh.

Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15th, it is a day to pay tribute to the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country.