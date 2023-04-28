First Time In T20 Cricket History! Virat Kohli Sets With Huge Record

Virat Kohli scored his fifth half-century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season but his knock went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were beaten comprehensively by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday. With RCB chasing 201 against KKR, Kohli hit 54 off 37 deliveries but didn’t have help from any other batter, barring Mahipal Lomror, who produced a fine cameo 34 in 18 balls. However, during his knock in Bengaluru, the 34-year-old achieved yet another milestone.

Kohli is now the first batter to score 3,000 or more runs at a single venue in T20s. So far, he has scored 3,015 runs in 92 innings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Following him on the list are former Bangladesh captains Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah. While Rahim has scored 2,989 runs in 121 innings at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Mahmudullah has amassed 2,813 runs at the same venue in 130 innings.

England’s Alex Hales is fourth in the list, having scored 2,749 runs in 90 T20 innings at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Tamim Iqbal, another former Bangladesh captain, completes the top five, having scored 2,706 runs in Mirpur.

Following RCB’s defeat to KKR, Kohli was critical of his side’s performance, saying that they “deserve to lose”.