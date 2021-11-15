First teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Prithviraj’ is out

Mumbai: The teaser of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar starrer ‘Prithviraj’ has been launched. In the role of Prithviraj, Akshay is seen as a brave king. At the same time, Manushi Chhillar looks impressive in her beauty and in the role of Rani. Akshay Kumar’s dialogue goes straight to the heart.

Prithviraj is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of Akshay Kumar. He has a big line up but this film is carrying some kind of different and strong buzz amongst his fans since the announcement.