First song of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ to be out today, actor shares new poster

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday morning unveiled the new poster of the first song of his upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared the poster and wrote, “The Sound of Jawan ! Song out today at 12:50pm ! #ZindaBanda (Hindi) #VandhaEdam (Tamil) #DhummeDhulipelaa (Telugu) #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

In the poster, the actor could be seen striking a pose in a dapper look. He donned a black shirt and accessorized his look with black shades.

The poster reads, “Prepare for the sound of Jawan.”

The song will be out in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 31.

The Hindi version of the song is titled as ‘Zinda Banda’.

Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.

In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

‘Jawan’ is SRK’s second release of 2023 after ‘Pathaan’, which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK’s career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films.