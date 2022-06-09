First ‘Sologamy’ In India: Vadodara Girl Kshama Bindu Marries Herself

Vadodara: A 24-year-old Vadodara Girl Kshama Bindu on Thursday revealed that she married herself in the presence of very few close friends at her house on Wednesday.

Bindu entered into a marital bond in a ceremony that had all the trappings of an ordinary wedding event, including the pheras.

Notably, Kshama Bindu was about to marry herself on June 11. On getting so many trolls and even refusal from the temple priest, she married herself before announced date.

She married herself by playing divine wedding mantras on a Bluetooth speaker, wore wedding garlands herself, and took vows on Wednesday.

According to Bindu, she did not want to accept any criticism and as an aftermath of regular trolls and social media criticism, she conducted her wedding silently at the home.

In the 40-minute wedding digitalized rituals organized at her home in Gotri area, Kshama’s friends showered flowers while promising to support her all through life.

The bride, who even had her ‘mehendi’ and ‘haldi’ rituals, was, however, on tenterhooks after a few neighbours had objected to the constant flow of visitors to her home.

She also underlined that she will always stay tied with this ‘knot with herself’ and will not marry again.