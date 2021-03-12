First Quad Summit Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with leaders of the US, Japan and Australia will participate in the first Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework, being held virtually on Friday.

The Quad summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary challenges such as resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change.

PM Modi, United States President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison would also discuss regional and global issues of shared interest.

They will also discuss ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic and explore opportunities for collaboration in ensuring safe, equitable and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region.