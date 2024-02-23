First Poster Of ‘The Crew’ Out! Get Ready To Embark On Thrilling, Journey With Three Stunning Air Hostesses

The excitement of the audience about the upcoming commercial family entertainer ‘Crew is constantly on the rise. Without any delays, the makers are here to take the audience’s exhilaration to a higher altitude, with the first posters of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

Looking stunning, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon bring a full-on dose of entertainment with their glamorous aura as 3 badass air hostesses all set to land the flight directly into our hearts. Coming together for the first time, these powerful performers guarantee to set the screen ablaze. The first posters of these sensational beauties say it all, that the film is going to be one crazy flight adventure!

Taking to their social media, the makers shared the first-look posters of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

The audience have been eagerly waiting to watch more, ever since the makers revealed the release date of ‘Crew’ with a motion poster. And now, with the arrival of the first poster the eagerness to see more from the film is flying high.

This highly anticipated release from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, is set to hit Cinemas this Good Friday weekend on March 29, 2024.