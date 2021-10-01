First Onion Special Train From Visakhapatnam Flagged Off

Visakhapatnam: The first onion special train carrying only onions left Visakhapatnam to reach Jalalgarh in Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway today 01.10.2021.

The train, an initiative of team of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, set on its maiden journey as a pilot project. The train contains 10 parcel van coaches each having a capacity to carry 23 tons of onions and Two Second class cum luggage coaches having carrying capacity of 8 tons. As such in its pilot run the train from Visakhapatnam carried 246 tons of onion to Jalalgarh in Purnia district of Bihar.

The Business Development Unit of Waltair Division worked out to help the farmers of this region, where farmers facing difficulties in transportation of onions in safe and faster mode. Onion farmers from this region and nearby areas loaded their produce on the train.

The train initiative is taken by the Waltair Division so that onion farmers get fair price for their crop and it is transported in minimum time. The closed parcel vans will also protect the onion from rains.

The train will prove beneficial for the onion farmers. After its trial run, amendments if any will be made after due discussion with the farmers, traders and railway officials will run more such special trains to help farmers.