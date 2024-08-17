First official iPhone 16 image leaked on Reddit, phone spotted in two colour options

New Delhi: The first official image of the forthcoming iPhone 16 has emerged on Reddit, providing Apple fans with a preliminary peek at the smartphone’s upcoming model.

Anticipation for the iPhone 16 series launch, anticipated in under a month, has escalated due to the leak, offering enthusiasts a preview of Apple’s potential offerings.

A Reddit user by the name of Kaxeno (u/kaxeno5) shared the leaked image, which seems to be a dummy model, displaying the iPhone 16 in black and white variants. The rear design of the phone indicates notable alterations, especially in the camera setup. Contrary to the iPhone 15’s diagonal camera configuration, the iPhone 16 features a vertical dual rear camera arrangement. The pill-shaped camera module, reminiscent of the iPhone X, is expected to support spatial video recording, a feature presently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models, suggesting that Apple may extend high-end features to its standard lineup.

A discernible design modification is the repositioning of the flash; on the iPhone 16, it has been relocated from the camera island to the right side of the back panel, blending seamlessly with the surface. This design refinement is consistent with earlier leaks, indicating Apple’s dedication to enhancing the aesthetics of its upcoming devices.

In addition to the black and white options revealed in the leak, the iPhone 16 is speculated to come in various other hues, such as blue, green, and pink, with Apple seemingly choosing more vivid colours this year to attract a wider demographic.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 16 is rumoured to boast a 6.1-inch OLED screen, promising rich colours and sharp contrasts. There is also talk that the device may incorporate an Action button, a feature currently unique to the iPhone 15 Pro models.