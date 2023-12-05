First Odia 2D Animated Series On Lord Jagannath Coming Soon

Bhubaneswar: Leading international children and family entertainment company Toonz Media Group and Odisha’s emerging animation company Ele Animations have produced the first Odia 2D animated series on Lord Jagannath.

Named ‘Jay Jagannath’, this multi-part series is expected to gain popularity, especially among children and families.

With Ele Animation’s determination to bring various known and unknown stories related to Lord Jagannath to a larger audience, the ‘Jay Jagannath’ series presents the issues through animation and in a fun style. The importance of the close relationship between devotees and God is reflected in this series.

Friendship, devotion and the rich cultural heritage of India are presented in it, which will keep people engaged in the story. It tells the story of the selfless friendship between Lord Jagannath (Jagan in the series) and Bhakta Balaram Das.

As the intellectual property owner of this 52×11″ animated series, Ele Animation has granted exclusive distribution rights to Toonz Media Group.

In addition to distribution, Ele Animations has granted Toonz the license to manage and distribute the series in any medium and format. Toonz has acquired the rights to distribute the series on its YouTube channel.