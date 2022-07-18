First matric pass from this Odisha village in 100 years

Kalahandi: Sandeep Majhi, son of Raju Majhi, became the first one to pass the matriculation exam from the tribal village in Jarengapata under Lanjhigarh block of Kalahandi district in 100 years.

Reportedly, Sandeep, who studied in Pokharibandh high school here passed the board exams after acquiring 330 marks.

Though he remains grounded despite bringing fame to his village, a ray of happiness shone over the village following his feat.

Besides, villagers are hopeful that the same will now motivate other children to go to school and try to pass the matriculation exam.

The government is planning to strengthen the education system in the country. The fact that the students of Jarangpata village did not pass matriculation or go to college till date, even though they were in high school, has taken the intellectuals by surprise.