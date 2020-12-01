First Maize Rake Loaded To Bangladesh From Sambalpur Division

Sambalpur: With the consistent efforts of the Division, the first maize rake is being loaded for Bangladesh. The first rake in this season has been loaded from Belsonda Station of Sambalpur Division to DARSANA (DSN) in Bangladesh with 42 BCNHL wagons weighing around 2436 tonnes.

Transportation of agricultural products by train is economically beneficial to consignors, besides transporting these essential products in a safer and faster manner to the neighbouring country.

Divisional Railway Manager, Pradeep Kumar appreciated the efforts of officers and the staff of the Division in capturing this long lead traffic to Bangladesh.

After setting up of Business Development Unit by the Railways, regular interactions are being made with the freight customers to communicate the policies, incentives, and measures adopted by Railways.