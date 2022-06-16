First Look Of Ryan Gosling As Ken In ‘Barbie’ Unveiled!

New Delhi: Ryan Gosling’s first look as Barbie’s boyfriend Ken has been unveiled by Warner Bros. The film will star Margot Robbie in the lead role and is set to be released in July 2023.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures)

In the picture, Ryan is showing off six-pack abs and blonde hair. The actor can be seen wearing a sleeveless denim vest without a shirt, and his underpants are emblazoned with his own name.

While Margot stars as Barbie, and Ryan will play Ken, the rest of the Barbie cast includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou. The movie is currently filming in London.

Barbie’s writer and director Greta is known for her films like Lady Bird and Little Women.