First Look Of ‘Chhathi Maiyya ki Bitiya’, ‘Ishq Jabariya’, & ‘Saajha Sindoor’ Revealed

The Indian television industry has been a major source of entertainment since its inception. While new mediums like theatrical films and OTT platforms have emerged over time, nothing matches the power and reach of the TV broadcasting industry. It ruled back then, it rules now, and according to many experts, it will continue to rule in the future.

New shows are launched on television almost every day to entertain viewers and capture their attention. This time, it’s not just a show, but a new channel that is set to entertain viewers with its original lineup of shows. Yes, you guessed it right—it’s Sun Neo, a new Hindi GEC channel by Sun Network. After conquering other markets, the media network is now ready to captivate the Hindi heartland with its Hindi shows.

Recently, Sun Network unveiled the first look of not one, but three of its new original shows, featuring popular faces and leaving everyone mesmerized. The motion posters released by the channel showcase three diverse shows, offering a range of content: ‘Chhathi Maiyya ki Bitiya’, ‘Ishq Jabariya’, and ‘Saajha Sindoor’.

‘Chhathi Maiyya ki Bitiya’, starring Devoleena Bhattacharjee in a never-before-seen avatar, is a devotional show with traditional themes, exploring the relationship between a goddess and a human. ‘Ishq Jabariya’ offers a fresh take on the concept of forced marriages and drama, while ‘Saajha Sindoor’ delves into the intricate dynamics of relationships and marital life.

The first look of these shows promises a variety of entertainment that will resonate with a wide audience. With the motion posters generating excitement, viewers are eagerly awaiting the promos to gain deeper insight into what the shows will offer. The three shows—‘Chhathi Maiyya ki Bitiya’, ‘Ishq Jabariya’, and ‘Saajha Sindoor’—are expected to launch soon on Sun Neo.