First Look Of Bhuvan Bam’s ‘Dhindora’ Out

Mumbai: The first look of Bhuvan Bam’s ‘Dhindora’ was released on Sunday. Film critic Taran Adarsh also shared the poster on his Twitter account.

Slated as India’s first fictional YouTube Original Show, the 8-parts web-show is created by Bhuvan Bam and helmed by Himank Gaur. It will release this October.

Bhuvan Bam’s upcoming web series will feature his own created characters.

The story revolves around Bhuvan and his family’s everyday lives, when an unexpected purchase leads to a hysterical yet acute series of events. Depicting every common man’s larger than life dreams, the show is sure to strike a chord with all age groups alike.

Bhuvan Bam had revealed on his social media about his upcoming project ‘Dhindora‘ last year in March.