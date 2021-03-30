First Look Of Akshay Kumar From ‘Ram Setu’ Unveiled

Mumbai: Bollywood Superstar shared his first look from his forthcoming film ‘Ram Setu’ as he kick-started the shooting for it. Akshay plays an archaeologist in the film.

The actor took to Twitter to share his first look. He wrote, “The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film.” Akshay was seen wearing glasses and a stole around his neck in the photo, with longer hair.

<>

The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me🙏🏻 @Asli_Jacqueline@Nushrratt@Abundantia_Ent@LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/beI6p0hO0I — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 30, 2021

</>

In the picture, he wore a pair of glasses and wore his hair longer than traditional. Sharing the image, Akshay requested fans to share their feedback.