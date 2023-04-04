First Lady Astronaut Christina Koch Set To Fly To Moon

Washington: NASA astronaut Christina Koch is set to become the first woman to fly to the Moon. On April 3, 2023, NASA announced Koch as a mission specialist for Artemis II, the first crewed flight test and the second leg of the Artemis Program. Koch will fly on Artemis II with three other astronauts: NASA astronauts Victor J Glover and Gregory Reid Wiseman, and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Roger Hansen.

The four astronauts will venture around the Moon as part of Artemis II, in order to test and stress life-support systems of the Orion spacecraft to prove the capabilities and techniques required to live and work in deep space in ways only humans can do.

Here is everything you need to know about Koch.

Selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013, Koch served as flight engineer on the International Space Station (ISS) for Expeditions 59, 60 and 61, and set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with a total of 328 days in space. Koch also participated in the first all-female spacewalks.

She is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and resided in Livingston, Montana, NASA says on its website. When she was living in Montana, she was selected to join the Astronaut Corps.