First International Criminal Court trial of Darfur war crimes suspect

Hague: The first trial for atrocities committed in Darfur is due to open at the International Criminal Court (ICC), nearly 20 years after violence tore through the Sudanese region.

A suspected former leader of the pro-government Janjaweed militia has been charged with 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-al-Rahman denies the charges.

Sudanese human rights activists have described the case as historic.

“[Tuesday] is a momentous day for victims and survivors in Darfur who never stopped fighting to see the day the cycle of impunity is broken,” Sudanese human rights lawyer Mossaad Mohamed Ali said.