First India-Japan High Level Policy Dialogue On Environment Held

New Delhi: First India–Japan High-Level Policy Dialogue was held virtually on Tuesday between Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India, and Mr. KOIZUMI Shinjiro, Minister of the Environment of Japan, and discussed issues on Air Pollution, Sustainable Technologies, and Transports, Climate Change, Marine Litter, Fluorocarbons, COP 26, etc.

In the meeting, Bhupender Yadav acknowledged the importance of Indo-Japan bilateral cooperation on the environment and appreciated efforts made by Japan in bringing new technologies in India. He also highlighted the achievements made by India in tackling climate change under the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister.

Mr. Yadav stated that India and Japan may explore strengthening bilateral cooperation especially on circular economy and resource efficiency, low carbon technology, green hydrogen,etc.

Given Japan’s expertise and technology on low carbon technology, the Environment Minister also requested Japan to consider joining the Leadership Group for Industry Transition, a global initiative spearheaded by India and Sweden.

Mr. KOIZUMI Shinjiro, Minister of the Environment of Japan mentioned that both countries can strengthen bilateral cooperation through the Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM), Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure(CDRI) and may also explore collaboration in areas endorsed by the G20, especially on climate, environment and energy.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation on environment, and also to take forward the discussion on JCM.