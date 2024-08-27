First FIR against Ranjith as sexual assault allegations rock Mollywood

Kerala: The Kerala Police on Monday filed an FIR against filmmaker Ranjith, the first one amid several recent sexual harassment allegations made against male actors in Mollywood. The case was registered after Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra filed a complaint against the filmmaker with the Kochi city police commissioner.

The complaint, sent via an email to the police, alleged that Ranjith had touched the actress inappropriately with sexual intent after inviting her to act in the movie ‘Paleri Manikyam’ in 2009.

According to Kochi Police commissioner S Syamsundar, a case under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) has been registered, reported PTI.

On Saturday, Sreelekha Mitra accused Ranjith of “making advances” and misbehaving with her while discussing a script years ago.

“The person concerned (Ranjith) is a big name in the Malayalam film industry and a national award-winning director. I went to his residence to discuss an upcoming film project, and I did not like his behaviour. He made certain advances subtly, and I felt uncomfortable while we were discussing the script,” PTI quoted her as saying.