First-ever CSR Conclave at IIT Bhubaneswar delves into Collaborative CSR

Bhubaneswar: The first-ever CSR Conclave organized by the CSR Cell of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar today, has deliberations on the Collaborative approach of Corporate Social Responsibility. Speakers and participants across industry, NGOs, academia, and government agencies had detailed discussions around the theme of ‘Uniting for a Sustainable Impact’.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar urged the industry leaders to explore the platform of collaboration with premier educational institutions, which would take the realm of Corporate Social responsibility beyond the mandated peripheral restrictions and also provide a one-stop solution of CSR project implementation, starting from project conceptualization to impact assessment, in a very scientific manner. Using blood donation as an example, he described how service helps both the giver and the recipient. Fresh blood replaces the blood that has been lost in the donor’s body, enhancing the donor’s general health.

Dr Prashant Kumar Hota, President & Group Head-CSR, Education, Jindal Steel & Power Limited graced the occasion as the chief speaker. In his keynote address, he stressed the inclusiveness in implementing various CSR programmes and having a greater impact on the lives of the people at the last mile. Citing various examples of the CSR activities and programmes carried out by Jindal Steel & Power Limited, he reflected on the effectiveness of strategic and well-throughout CSR plans that could help in addressing practical problems of the community and contribute towards the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. He also emphasised a collaborative approach for Corporate Social Responsibility actions to have a multi-dimensional and multi-directional impact on society.

Shri B.K. Mishra, Convener, CSR Forum, Odisha was the guest of honour of the conclave. He said: “The organizations should comply with the law of the land and also focus on Inclusive development and sustainability.” He stressed the convergence of industry leaders, policymakers, academia and different institutions for the effective implementation of CSR activities. “Forging partnerships between the government and non-government organizations hold the key to sustainable development agenda,” he added. He mentioned that partnership and participation at the grassroots level for the development of society is the need of the hour.

In the welcome address, Prof. Naresh Chandra Sahu (Convener and Professor charge, CSR Cell, IIT Bhubaneswar said: “The corporate houses should move beyond their mandated periphery for a greater impact of their CSR programmes. They should come forward to collaborate with premier institutions having expertise in science, technology, healthcare, livelihood, which in turn would help the CSR in having a more enriched and impactful effect.”

As part of the conclave, a panel discussion on ‘Uniting for Sustainable Impact: An Industry and Academia Perspective’ involved deliberations from industry leaders and CSR experts like Shri Prashanta Biswal, Head-CSR, JSW, Shri Jyoti Ranjan Tripathy, Director, Subhadra Charitable Trust, Shri Sambit Das, Convenor & Founder, Ek Asha Foundation and Shri Soumya Ranjan Mangaraj (Founder of BCure). Prof. Soobhankar Pati of IIT Bhubaneswar moderated the session. A paper titled ‘Effect of Corporate Social Responsibility on Motivational Aspect of Employees’ was presented by Dr. Sailendra Narayan Routray (Assistant Registrar, IIT Bhubaneswar.

On this occasion, Prof. Seema Bahinipati of IIT Bhubaneswar was honoured with the IIT Bhubaneswar CSR Leadership Award in recognition of her contribution towards the education of the children of migrant construction workers working in the premises of the institute and the welfare of the adopted villages.

Shri Rabi Kumar Pattnaik (Co-convener and Coordinator, CSR Cell, IIT Bhubaneswar) proposed a vote of thanks.

CSR Conclave 2024, themed “Uniting for Sustainable Impact,” has served as a platform for thought leaders, industry experts, academicians, and CSR enthusiasts to converge, exchange ideas, and collaborate towards driving meaningful change. The Conclave was organized in collaboration with Canara Bank and JSP Foundation.