New Delhi: The first-ever BMW XM Label has been launched in India. Available as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU), only one unit out of 500 produced is coming to India.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, of BMW Group India said, “The first-ever BMW XM Label maximises the exclusivity factor with even more expressive styling. It brings together the M HYBRID system with extra power and bespoke design elements that showcase its standout performance attributes to unmistakable effect. The BMW XM Label responds to the needs and desires of customers with a taste for an extroverted lifestyle and a passion for ultimate performance in a car reaching beyond traditional conventions. With only 1 out of the total 500 units produced coming to India, the BMW XM Label is truly special.”

The first-ever BMW XM Label is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 3,15,00,000.

The first-ever BMW XM Label

With its unique design features, the BMW XM Label has a singularly extroverted aura. The muscular proportions of a dynamic Sports Activity Vehicle converge with an extrovert exterior design featuring large surfaces, clear lines, and a front-end look reserved for luxury-class BMW models. Added to the mix here are design accents underscoring the singular character of the BMW XM Label as a car focused on achieving the highest peaks of performance. The strikingly illuminated BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille surround lends an unmistakable appearance. Toronto Red metallic for the BMW M kidney grille surround and rear diffuser insert creates additional design cues that combine with a body paint finish in BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic. The use of red also extends to the model badges and the wheel inserts. The contrast of the gloss colour accents against shimmering matt surfaces ensures the exterior of the BMW XM Label has a particularly enthralling effect. Exclusive 22-inch M light alloy wheels add to the vehicle’s style quotient. The latest generation of M Sports Brakes with Red Calipers produces accurate stopping power.

A black/red colour scheme also brings a visually appealing and sporting flavour to the interior of the BMW XM Label. A generous feeling of space, high-quality materials and extravagant design transform the rear of the BMW XM Label into an exclusive M Lounge. The distinctive three­ dimensional headliner and the trim for the body pillars have black surfaces. Red is used to bring an extra sense of exclusivity to the diamond-shaped upper sections of the backrests and the integrated head restraints of the seats for the driver and front passenger and the outer rear seats. This is complemented by red contrast stitching for the black surfaces of the seats, instrument panel, door trim and centre console, and the likewise red accents for the air vents. Among the other exclusive features of the BMW XM Label interior are a red “XM” badge below the control display and an interior trim strip in Carbon Fibre satin effect with red and blue accent threads highlighting this as an M car. Inside the limited-edition variant of the XM Label, customers will find a plaque below the control display reading “1 of 500”.

M multifunction seats, knee pads, M-specific content on the BMW Curved Display and the standard-fitted BMW head-up display, the signature M gear selector lever and an M-specific control panel on the centre console are the headline features of a sports car-style cockpit optimised to deliver a richly engaging performance experience on board. The M leather steering wheel has trim elements in Black Chrome, plus M buttons and gearshift paddles with carbon inlays whose plus and minus symbols are in red. An exclusive special feature of the BMW XM Label is the symbol identifying Boost Mode on the left­ hand shift paddle. Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 20 speakers and a 1,475-watt amplifier, along with illuminated elements generate an absorbingly clear and multi-layered 3D sound experience for people in all seats.

The M HYBRID system in the BMW XM Label demonstrates the intoxicating effect of drive system electrification in high-performance models from BMW M GmbH in impressive style. The precisely honed interplay of the electric motor and V8 engine ensures an instantaneous delivery of power that then builds emphatically and continues unabated into the highest reaches of the rev range. The plug-in hybrid system delivers a combined maximum output of 550 kW (748 hp) and a maximum torque of 1000 Nm. The combustion engine delivers up to 430 kW (585 hp) and a maximum torque of 720 Nm while, the electric drive system generates a peak output of 145 kW (197 hp) and a maximum torque of 280 Nm. A high voltage 25.7 kW lithium-ion battery is situated in the underbody. It delivers a pure-electric driving range of up to 76 – 82 km. The car sprints from 0 -100 km/hr in just 3.8 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/hr, although this figure rises to 290 km/hr with the M Driver’s Package. The note of a V8 engine is unmistakable, but the XM also offers an emotionally rich sound experience in pure-electric mode with BMW IconicSounds Electric.

The BMW XM Label comes with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging.

The fourth generation 8 – 8-speed M Steptronic transmission delivers smooth gear shifts and top levels of power delivery and shift comfort as well as impressive efficiency. Three driving modes can be selected using the M Hybrid button on the centre console. The hybrid default setting for the intelligently controlled interplay of the combustion engine and electric motor maximises efficiency or performance depending on the requirement.

The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system maximises traction, agility and directional stability. The precisely controlled and fully variable distribution of power between the front and rear axles and between the left and right rear wheels ensures masterful performance in any situation.

BMW ConnectedDrive technology breaks the innovation barrier and turns the car into an interconnected digital device. The host of connected drive features includes Digital Key Plus, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, and Remote Services through the MyBMW app. BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes the freestanding 14.9” BMW Curved Display with Navigation with real-time traffic information and augmented view, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel and BMW Head-up Display.

The latest BMW Operating System 8.5 offers all the possibilities for interaction between occupants and the vehicle – using touch or voice. It is complemented by the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant system that adopts the driver’s habits and proactively provides useful tips on driving functions. Regular Remote Software Upgrades ensure that the car is always up to date.

My BMW App keeps an eye on vehicle status and includes ‘Learning Navigation’ which offers destination suggestions and traffic information based on driving habits. BMW Digital Key Plus turns a smartphone into a vehicle key enabling remote locking/unlocking and starting the car.

The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as BMW eDrive technology, Electric power Steering, Hybrid-specific Auto Startup, BMW EfficientLightweight, Active air flap control, and efficiency-optimised all-wheel drive. Driving Experience Control switch and many other innovative technologies. The Adaptive M Suspension Professional with additional Active Roll Stabilisation that uses the new control logic to optimise sportiness and comfort. The damper forces are controlled using an M-specific characteristic.

The newly designed Travel & Comfort System is also available to provide customised entertainment in the rear. BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Attentiveness Assistance, M Sport differential networked with Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Active Roll Stabilisation with Active Roll Comfort, Performance Control, electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.