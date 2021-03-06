InternationalScience & TechnologyTop News

“First Drive Went Incredibly Well”: NASA

Washington: US space agency NASA  informed that the Mars rover Perseverance has successfully conducted its first test drive on the Red Planet.

The six-wheeled rover travelled about 6.5 meters (21.3 feet) in 33 minutes on Thursday, NASA said.

It drove four meters forward, turned in place 150 degrees to the left, and then backed up 2.5 meters, leaving tire tracks in the Martian dust.

“This was our first chance to ‘kick the tires’ and take Perseverance out for a spin,” said Anais Zarifian, Perseverance mobility test bed engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

