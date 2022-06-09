First Dengue Death Reported In Bhubaneswar; Denizens Accuse BMC

Bhubaneswar: The first case of dengue death in the State this year has been reported in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, former Additional DCP Sudarshan Sethi succumbed to the disease during treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Besides, more cases of dengue were also reported from the Niladri Vihar and the Damana area of the city.

The first death due to dengue has raised questions over the role of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in preventing the outbreak and spread of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Meanwhile, the denizens have alleged that BMC is showing a lackadaisical attitude. No fogging, bush cutting, or mosquito oil spraying is being carried out by the civic body.