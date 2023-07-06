First Cut-Off List For Plus II Admission Out; Ravenshaw Most Sought After

Bhubaneswar: The first phase cut of marks for the admission into +2 courses (Arts, Science, and Commerce) has been announced by the Directorate of Higher Education on Thursday.

Ravenshaw higher secondary school in Cuttack emerged as the top choice of the students in all streams.

Students can check the merit list on the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal- samsodisha.gov.in.

With 80 % cut off marks for General category in Arts, Ravenshaw topped the list followed by Government Higher secondary school Rourkela with 79%. DAV higher secondary school, Titlagarh stood third in the list with 78.67% marks.

In Science, Ravehsnaw having 91.67 % became the top choice of the students while FM Higher Secondary school, Balasore came in second with 90% and BJB higher secondary school Bhubaneswar stood third in the row with 89% marks.

Similarly, Ravenshaw remained the most sought after institution for Commerce students. The cut off marks stood at 79.20 % for Ravenshaw followed by Government Higher Secondary school Rourkela (77.33%), and BJB Higher secondary school (73%).

A total 4,72,279 students had applied for admission out of which 4,12,368 have been selected in the first phase.

59,911 students have not been selected as the cut off mark is more than they secured. Their admission will be considered during second phase selection and spot admission, official stated added.

The second selection list will be published on July 19 while choice locking will be held between July 21 and 23. Spot selection list will be out on July 27.

Classes will commence from August 1.