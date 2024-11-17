Sambalpur: The first-ever census at Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary has recorded a total of 659 Indian Bisons, also known as Gaurs.

Conducted by the forest department on November 12 and 13, the survey revealed that approximately 30% of the population are juveniles, indicating a healthy and growing population.

The census, which involved 53 units and 114 team members, was carried out on foot using systematic surveys along forest roads, animal trails, water bodies, grasslands, and meadows.

The teams counted the bisons in 52 herds, with herd sizes ranging from 8 to 33 individuals. The presence of a significant number of juveniles suggests a thriving population, bolstered by the sanctuary’s dense forests and nutritious meadows.

Anshu Pragyan Das, Divisional Forest Officer of Hirakud Wildlife Division, highlighted the importance of this census, noting that the actual population might be higher due to the dense forest cover and tall grasses that may have hidden some animals.

The sanctuary’s diverse landscape, crisscrossed by seasonal and perennial streams, provides an ideal habitat for these majestic creatures.

The Indian Bison, the largest and tallest wild cattle in the world, is listed as a Schedule-1 animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and is classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The successful census at Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to conserve this vital species and their habitat.

The forest department’s efforts, including the relocation of families residing within the sanctuary, have created a conducive environment for the bisons to thrive. The presence of primary nutritious grasses and other food sources has contributed to the healthy population observed during the census.