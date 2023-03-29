First cadaveric kidney transplant at SCB; 2 get organs from brain-dead patient

Cuttack: The Urology and Nephrology department of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack successfully retrieved two kidneys from a brain-dead donor and transplanted them in two recipients with high priority scores.

The deceased donor named Tanuja Kar, a 57-year-old woman from Tarol, Jagatpur in Cuttack district was under treatment in the CTVS Department of the SCB Medical College and Hospital. As she could not be revived despite all measures, she was declared brain dead by the Brain Death Declaration team of the hospital.

However, both of her kidneys were in good condition. A team of doctors requested the family members of the woman to donate the kidneys.

Following their approval, those who had applied for getting kidneys on donation at the hospital were called in. After conducting the necessary tests and cross-matching, it was found that two kidneys of the brain-dead patient have been matching with two patients.

As per the recipient list of the state prepared by SOTTO, two recipients having high priority scores were selected for kidney transplants. The matter was shared with ROTTO and NOTTO. The Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar, cooperated in performing all the required laboratory investigations. After a cross-match of the donor and recipients, the kidneys were retrieved and transplanted in two eligible recipients.

The recipients are Alok Bodak, a 36-year-old male patient from Brajaraj Nagar in Jharsuguda, and Saurjya Ranjan Sahoo, a 48-year-old patient from CDA, Cuttack.

The transplant team of SCB Medical College and Hospital comprised Dr Samir Swain (Urology), Dr Aruna Acharya (Nephrology), Dr Sabyasachi Panda, Dr Snajaya Choudhury, Dr Sarat Chandra Parida and other staff of the Department of Urology and Nephrology. All the members of SOTTO, including Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak, Joint Director, Suman Singh (IEC Consultant), Subrat Kumar Sahoo (Transplant Coordinator), and Ramakrushna Panda extended full support in the entire process. The Medical Superintendent Prof Sudhansu Mishra, Prof Manoj Patnaik (Head CTVS) and Abinash Rout, Registrar of SCB Medical College and Hospital, supervised the work. The State Nodal Officer SOTTO, Prof (Dr) Umakant Satapathy coordinated the entire process.