First Batch Of Tokyo-Bound Athletes To Leave On July 17: IOA President

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has said it is planning to send the first batch of its Tokyo-bound athletes on the 17th of this month.

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead from July 23-August 8. The Games were slated to be held last year, but it had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the Tokyo Games round the corner, the IOA is likely to declare the name of flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the showpiece event by July 5.