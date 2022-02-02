First Batch Of Timber For Chariot Construction Reaches Pilgrim Town

Puri: Ahead of the grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, the first batch of timber which will be used for the construction of gigantic chariots reached Puri on Wednesday.

A batch of wooden logs in two trucks reached the pilgrim town from the Daspalla forest range of Nayagarh district.

The lot contains a total of 63 logs, out of which 34 are of the Asan variety and 29 are from the Dhaura variety.

The pooja was held in the presence of senior officials of the Nayagarh Forest Division and residents of Daspalla.

The Puri Jagannath Temple was reopened from February 1st this year and the devotees were allowed to have Darshan of the deities.