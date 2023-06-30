First Batch Of Pilgrims Leave For Amarnath Yatra

Pahalagam: The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims left for Pahalagam and Batla on Friday morning from the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh flagged off the first batch of pilgrims amid tight security.

The first batch left for the twin base camps in Kashmir to undertake a pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas. The 62-day-long pilgrimage will commence from Kashmir on July 1 from the twin tracks.

Over 3,500 pilgrims have arrived in Jammu for their onward journey to Amarnath and multi-tier security setup has been activated in and around the Bhagwati Nagar base camp and a convoy carrying pilgrims, which will leave Jammu for Kashmir, will be fully guarded by CRPF troops with area domination being done by Army and police.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday night visited the yatri niwas base camp here and reviewed arrangements put in place for the pilgrims, an official spokesperson said.