First-aid centre near Puri Srimandir to be inaugurated on April 14

Puri: A first-aid centre near Puri Srimandir will be inaugurated on April 14, on Mahabisuba Sankranti day, SJTA Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar said.

Kumar said the first aid centre will be exclusively devoted to the service of devotees, sevayats and temple administration officials. The centre will be equipped with modern facilities and patients can be shifted to the nearest hospital at short notice, he added.

Kumar said highly qualified doctors and medical staff will be appointed to run the first aid centre and added that all the nodal officers will be appointed jointly by CDMO and temple administration.

Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Dr Krishan Kumar today held a meeting with senior officials and discussed matter pertaining to public health in the Pilgrim Town.

Issues related to public health affecting visitors devotees, servitors and temple officials were discussed in detail at the meeting which was attended by Collector, Additional Secretary, Works Department, Administrator (Development), SJTA, Administrator (Niti), SJTA, CDMO, Puri, Senior Project Manager, PPD 3, OBCC, PDU, OBCC, PMU, Works Department.