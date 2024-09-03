Canada: A day after the firing was reported outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s house in Vancouver in Canada, a new video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, the accused can be seen setting a black truck and a small vehicle on fire. He then fired shots at least 14 times outside the residence before fleeing in a car.

Another footage shows burnt marks from the vehicles in the morning outside Dhillon’s residence. Some gunshot marks can also be seen on the house’s front windows.

According to media reports, Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the incident in a purported social media post.

The Bishnoi-Godara gang, as per messages circulating on social media, claimed that it carried out shootings in Canada’s Victoria Island and in Toronto’s Woodbridge.

The India-born Canadian artist also thanked his fans for their support.

“I’m safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all,” he wrote.