Firing On Minister Naba Das: Here’s What Accused Cop’s Wife Reacted

Bhubaneswar: Even as the exact reason behind the firing on Health Minister Naba Das still remains unclear, the accused police man Gopal Das’ wife Jayanti said she was unaware of the news and only came to know about the development from media.

Jayanti said his husband’s mental condition was not good for last eight years. “He was under medication. Our entire family was worried a lot about his health condition,” she said.

Jayanti further added ‘I did not know whether Naba Das had any enmity with him. I never heard anything about the minister from my husband. After hearing this incident today, I am shocked and numbed. My husband has been living in Jharsuguda for about 13 years. He had a good relationship with everyone,”

Jayanti had talked to him over phone yesterday. Gopal had also made video call to his daughter today and his conversation was normal, she said.

Soon after hearing the news, his daughter called him but he didn’t pick the call and after some times, his mobile phone was switched off, Jayanti added.