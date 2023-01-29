Firing On Minister Naba Das: CM Naveen Orders Crime Branch Probe

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack on Health Minister Naba Das and directed the Crime Branch to take up the case.

“I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on honourable minister Shri Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery,” said the Chief Minister.

Patnaik further stated that the Crime Branch has been directed to take up the investigation and asked to reach the spot.

Worth mentioning, the Health Minister was shot at by a police officer near Gandhi Chhak at Brajarajnagar as he stepped out of the car to attend an official programme.