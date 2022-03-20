Firing & Bombing At Brahmagiri Following Clash After Holi Celebrations

Puri: Tension prevailed at Danduasaipada area in Brahmagiri area in Puri district after a series of bombs were hurled at several houses following a clash post-Holi celebrations on Saturday.

There are also reports of firing in the area.The incident occurred soon after two youths, who were on their way to buy chicken, were allegedly attacked by their rival groups. It subsequently triggered a backlash resulting in unrest in the area last night.

Following the clash, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident as two persons have reportedly been injured.