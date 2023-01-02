Firing At Private Company Staff Triggers Tension In Paradip

Paradip: Tension gripped port town Paradip following a firing incident on the first day of the New Year on Sunday.

Miscreants fired at a cook of a private company near Tarinigada on Sunday and fled the spot. However, the cook managed to escape unhurt. One round of bullet hit a window while another round hit a wooden chair.

The miscreants had targeted the company manager. However, the manager named AK Goswami was not available. The miscreants came with a flower bouquet on the pretext of new year wishes.

They rebuked the cook Subhasis Jena and thrashed him in an inebriated condition before opening fire at him.

Paradip Ideal police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Extortion and contract work are main cause of the firing, police said.