Firefight At Kabul Airport: One Afghan Security Force Member Killed, 3 Hurt

Kabul: One Afghan security force member was killed while three others sustained injuries after a firefight broke out between Afghan security forces and unknown assailants at the North Gate of Kabul airport on Monday.

The airport has been a scene of chaos since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 15 as US and international forces try to evacuate citizens and vulnerable Afghans.

On Sunday, Taliban fighters beat back crowds at the airport a day after seven Afghans were killed in a crush at the gates as the deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops approaches.

Monday’s incident took place after at least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport on Sunday, the British military said.

The United States and its allies withdrew troops from Afghanistan after a 20-year war aimed at overthrowing the Taliban and hunting down al Qaeda after the 9/11 attacks.

The Biden administration had set August end as the deadline for the complete pullout of the troops, however, with the continuously evolving situation, the US President has said it could be extended.