Fired from job, Odisha youths stab factory owner and two others to death in Surat

Surat: In a shocking incident, two youths reportedly residents of Odisha’s Ganjam, brutally stabbed a factory owner, his son, and his brother-in-law to death in Surat after both of them were fired from their job.

The triple murder took place at the victim’s company, Vedant Texo, located in the Anjani industrial area of Surat city, they said.

The suspects were said to be angry with his former employer for sacking him recently. Surat Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Harshad Mehta told the media that Kalpesh Dholakia owned an embroidery unit.

“On Sunday around 9 a.m., the retrenched worker whose services were terminated 10 days ago came to the factory along with his associate. They had heated arguments with Dholakia, which soon turned into a scuffle. During the fight, one of the two accused stabbed Dholakia with a knife,” said the police officer. “Kalpesh’s father Dhanjibhai and maternal uncle Ghanshyam Razodia, who were present during the scuffle, intervened but they too were stabbed. The two then fled,” said Mehta.

He cited the CCTV footage, which shows the accused walking into the factory compound armed with sharp weapons and stabbing the victims multiple times. Another Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinakin Parmar told the media that the worker was terminated from his services because of some mistakes that he had made during his night duty hours.

That apparently damaged the production. “Preliminary information was that the industrial unit owner had paid all his dues before terminating the suspect’s services,” said Parmar. Those killed have been identified as Kalpesh Dholakia (36), Dhanji Dholakiya (61), and Ghanshyam Rajodiya (48).

On the other hand, the incident has triggered an outrage in the area with the Patidar Samaj meeting Gujarat’s Home Minister and demanding rigorous action against the accused.