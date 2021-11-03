Firecrackers Worth 5 Lakh Seized In Cuttack, One Held

Cuttack: Police today seized a huge cache of firecrackers from the Bidanasi area in Cuttack and detained a juvenile in this connection.

The estimated value of the seized item is Rs 5 lakh, the officials informed.

According to reports, a team of police officials conducted a raid at the spot and detained a minor from there. The cops also seized a huge cache of firecrackers.

It is pertinent to mention that the Orissa High Court on Monday allowed the sale and use of green crackers during this year’s Diwali celebration.