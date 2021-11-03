Firecrackers Seized In Cuttack
Twin cityCuttack

Firecrackers Worth 5 Lakh Seized In Cuttack, One Held

By Pragativadi News Service
0 4

Cuttack: Police today seized a huge cache of firecrackers from the Bidanasi area in Cuttack and detained a juvenile in this connection.

The estimated value of the seized item is Rs 5 lakh, the officials informed.

According to reports, a team of police officials conducted a raid at the spot and detained a minor from there. The cops also seized a huge cache of firecrackers.

It is pertinent to mention that the Orissa High Court on Monday allowed the sale and use of green crackers during this year’s Diwali celebration.

Pragativadi News Service 1135 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

14 + 1 =

Breaking