Firecracker shops set up at specified areas in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Diwali is just a day away, firecracker shops have been set up at specified and allocated areas across Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, firecracker shops in Bhubaneswar have been set up only in open fields with proper precaution issued by the fire department. It is worth mentioning here that strict restrictions have been imposed on firecracker that are dangerous and cause environment pollution.

Green crackers are being sold in the licenced firecracker shops in Bhubaneswar. According to sources firecracker shop license has been issued to as many as 200 people in the temple city of Bhubaneswar.

Wholesale rate firecracker shops in Bhubaneswar have been set up in the following places namely: Baramunda, Saheed Nagar, Unit 2 boys high school field, Patia, Damana, Naharakanta, Cahndrashekharpur, Gadakana, Pandra, Laxmisagar, Pokhariput, Aiginia, Nayapalli and Jagamara.