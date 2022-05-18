Fire Stations Now In All Blocks Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Wednesday inaugurated two fire stations in two pending blocks– Chandua under Kuliana block of Mayurbhanj district and Chitrakonda Swabhiman Anchal under Chitrakonda block of Malkangiri district.

With this, the State Fire Service has achieved a new milestone of having at least one fire station in each block as per the policy decision of the Odisha government.

The two blocked today joined the mainstream by having their own fire stations.

All 314 blocks of the State are now having at least one fire station. With the operation of the two new fire Stations at Chitrakonda and Chandua the total number of fire stations operating in the State has gone up to 341.

The government has sanctioned 15 staff each for both the fire stations. The newly inaugurated fire station at Chitrakonda will cater to the needs of Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district.

Malkangiri Collector has already allotted land at Chitrakonda for the construction of its own building with quarters for the fire station. Similarly, the land selected for Chandua fire station is awaiting forest clearance from the local DFO.