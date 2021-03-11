Fire Situation In State Under Control: Task Force Chief Sandeep Tripathi

Bhubaneswar: “The integrated & proactive approach of Government has led to containment of fire in Similipal and the State. The fire situation in State is totally under control now,” said Chief of Task Force On Forest Fire, Sandeep Tripathi.

Addressing a press briefing, the Task Force Chief Mr Tripathi said that the entire State had registered only 1048 FSI satellite based forest points against 497 points yesterday with Similipal reporting only 5 fire point as against 26/24 points last two days.

“Further, parts of Similipal have experienced rains yesterday which would possibly prevent any further proliferation of fire in Similipal,” Tripathi said and added that the IMD, Bhubaneswar has also prediction of intermittent rains in most parts of the State for coming 3 days which would be positive development for forest fire mitigation.

Mr Tripathi also stated that though, the fire position is under control, the State is on full alert to combat any reoccurrence of fire given that major forest fire season is still left.

According to a press note from the Office Of Principal Chief Conservator Of Forests & HoFF, the leave of all forest field staff has been cancelled by the Government and a detailed review on VC yesterday of all RCCF/DFOs was taken by Chairman, Task Force on Fire asking them to be vigilant, upscale night patrolling & attend forest fire points immediately.

The massive up-scaling of manpower & infrastructure in term of engagement of more fire watchers, almost doubling of leaf blowers, with massive community engagement & mobilization coupled with day & night efforts of field staff is helping in containing fire. Further, heavy deployment of ODRAF teams, now 8 teams with 25 members against 4 earlier, engagement of PRI institutions, SHGs and active support & association of District administration has paid rich dividend, the press note stated.