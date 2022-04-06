Fire Razes Houses Of Two Families In Rayagada Village; One Critically Hurt

Gunupur: As many as six rooms of two houses were gutted in a fire mishap at Sitapur village under Jagannathpur panchayat in Gunupur block of Rayagada district on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the houses of Kundingi Bijay and Patika Naresh this evening destroying all household articles including ration and poultry stock, and leaving their families with a roof to take shelter.

Reportedly, Kundingi Bijay, who was sleeping inside the house when the blaze erupted, sustained more than 70 percent burn injuries in the mishap. Reportedly, he has been admitted to Gunupur hospital for treatment.

As per sources, the fire erupted while the family members were busy cooking inside the house. The blaze engulfed the other rooms within seconds forcing everyone out of the houses.

On intimation, the Gunupur fire brigade rushed to the spot and contained the blaze. However, the fire had reduced the household articles to cinders by then.

Soon, Gunupur BDO Shanti Prabha Pradhan, Tehsildar, Sarat Chandra Nayak, and the local Revenue Inspector reached the village and assured both the families of all support.

Reportedly, the block administration has made temporary stay arrangements for both the families at the nearby Anganwadi Center where they will be provided cooked food.

“All other assistance will be provided to both the victim families after assessment of damage incurred in the fire mishap, said Tehsildar SC Nayak.