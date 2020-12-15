Fire mishap: Woman Charred To Death

Sundargarh: A woman was charred to death in a fire mishap that occurred at Sahajbahal village in Biramitrapur area of Sundargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Anupama Nayak (49) of the village.

Reportedly, the incident occurred while Anupama was sitting near a bonfire yesterday after taking bath when her saree caught fire and she sustained critical burn injuries.

The woman was rescued by her family members and rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment.