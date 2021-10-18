Fire At Surat Packaging Unit
Fire Ignites At Surat Packaging Unit; 2 Killed, Over 100 Rescued

Surat: A fire broke out in a packaging unit in Vareli in Kadodara, Surat on Monday morning.

The incident took place when the workers were working on the fifth floor. According to sources, some people allegedly jumped from the building to save their lives.

“Two people have died following the incident,” said Rupal Solanki, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bardoli Division.

Meanwhile, 125 people have been rescued so far by the fire department, according to sub-divisional magistrate KG Vaghela. More than 100 people were pulled out by the hydraulic lift.

