Fire engulfs ferry sailing from Greece to Italy, 12 people still missing

CORFU, Greece: At least 12 people are still missing after a blaze swept through a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy early on Friday, reported Reuters.

A total of 241 passengers and 51 crew were on board when the blaze broke out early on Friday and rescue vessels moved most of the 280 people who were rescued to the nearby island of Corfu.

The 183-metre (600-foot) ferry caught fire en route from Igoumenitsa, a port in Western Greece, to the Italian port of Brindisi, a nine-hour journey.

The missing passengers are from Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Lithuania, the Greek coastguard told Reuters.