Fire Broke Out In Ganjam Village, Four Of A Family Injured

Sorada: Four of a family sustained severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in Prathi Naik’s house here under Sorda police station limits of Ganjam district on Monday evening.

The victims have been identified as Dhobuni, her niece Anjali, Prathi and Sushma.

According to reports, the incident occured while Prathi and Dhobuni were cooking dinner outside the house when suddenly a fire broke out. Soon, the fire spread inside the house injuring all four victims.

Following this, two victims Dhobuni and her niece Anjali were shifted to Brahpur Medical Center as their condition deteriorated. Two other victims Prathi and Sushma – are undergoing treatment at Sorda Medical Centre.