Fire breaks out on train in Telangana, no casualties

Telangana: A fire broke out on the Secunderabad- Sirpur- Kagaznagar train near Bibinagar in Telangana this morning. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident and the blaze was controlled in time.

The incident occurred around 9:15 am this morning. The fire was first detected by the locals and they soon reported this to the railway authority. The officials called the fire brigades to douse the flames.

According to the railway staff, the fire occurred due to brake binding. The train was stopped for 15 minutes at Bibinagar, the brakes were released by the onboard staff and then the train resumed its normal journey.