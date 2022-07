Fire Breaks Out On DMU Train Near Bhelwa Rly Station In Bihar

Patna: A fire broke out in the engine of a DMU train near Bhelwa railway station this morning.

According to reports, the fire reportedly broke out at the engine of the train. The train was going from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj.

Soon after the incident was reported, fire officials reached the spot to douse the blaze.

However, the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited.